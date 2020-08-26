Hurricane Laura is getting stronger. As of the National Hurricane Center’s 7 a.m. guidance, the storm is expected to grow into a Category 4 hurricane before it comes ashore Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
At 7 a.m., Laura was located about 280 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, or about 290 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas. Laura is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph. This should continue today, with a north-northwestward motion forecast tonight. On the forecast track, Laura should approach the Upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts this evening and move inland tonight or Thursday morning.
Data from NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher gusts. Laura is a dangerous Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale, and is forecast to continue strengthening into a category 4 hurricane later today. Rapid weakening is expected after Laura makes landfall.
Laura is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center and tropical-storm- force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km). A buoy near Laura's eye recently reported a sustained wind of 74 mph (119 km/h) and a wind gust of 107 mph (172 km/h) and a wave height of 37 feet (11 meters).
The latest minimum central pressure estimated from NOAA and Air Force reconnaissance aircraft data is 963 mb (28.44 inches).
Expected storm surge values have increased reaching a maximum of 10 to 15 ft. This will result in life threatening inundation. Evacuate immediately if you are within an area where this extreme surge may occur. Also a significant surge will occur up the lower Neches, Sabine, Calcasieu, Mermentau, and Vermilion River basins.
Estimates of surge are as follows:
Sea Rim State Park to Intracoastal City including Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake...10-15 ft
Intracoastal City to Morgan City including Vermilion Bay...8-12 ft
Port Bolivar to Sea Rim State Park...6-9 ft
Morgan City to Mouth of the Mississippi River...4-7 ft
San Luis Pass to Port Bolivar...3-5 ft
Galveston Bay...3-5 ft
Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs including Lake Borgne...2-4 ft
Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas...2-4 ft
Freeport to San Luis Pass...2-4 ft
Heavy rain producing bands of showers and a few thunderstorms will begin to advance inland this afternoon as Laura continues its northwest approach, then expand northward overnight as Laura moves inland. A moderate to high risk of flash flooding will result. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible across the area.
Tropical storm force winds are expected to spread across southwest Louisiana this afternoon and southeast Texas this evening. Hurricane force winds, especially in frequent gusts, will be likely beginning Wednesday night across southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas continuing into Thursday morning up into upper southeast Texas and west central Louisiana.
The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the right of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. This storm surge could
penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline in southwestern Louisiana and far southeastern Texas.
Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances.
Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning area tonight and Thursday. Tropical storm conditions are expected to reach the coast in the hurricane warning area late today or tonight, and are expected in the tropical storm warning area tonight and Thursday.
Hurricane-force winds and damaging wind gusts are also expected to spread well inland into portions of eastern Texas and western Louisiana early Thursday.
From this afternoon through Friday, Laura is expected to produce rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches across portions of the northwestern Gulf Coast
from western Louisiana to far eastern Texas, and northward into much of Arkansas. Over the lower to middle Mississippi Valley from central Louisiana into western Tennessee and Kentucky, and southeastern Missouri, 2 to 4 inches of rainfall with isolated totals of 6 inches are expected. This rainfall will cause widespread flash and urban flooding, small streams to overflow their banks, and minor to isolated moderate river flooding.
By late Friday into Saturday, portions of the Tennessee and Ohio Valley could see 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts as tropical moisture from Laura moves through the region. This rainfall could lead to localized flash and urban flooding along small streams.
A few tornadoes are expected this evening through tonight over Louisiana, far southeast Texas, and southwestern Mississippi. The risk for a few tornadoes should continue into Thursday across Louisiana, Arkansas, and western Mississippi.
Swells produced by Laura are affecting the Gulf Coast from the west coast of Florida to Louisiana and are expected to reach the coast of Texas and northeastern Mexico today. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.
The next complete advisory is expected at 10 a.m.
CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for Acadia, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Orange, Vermilion, and West Cameron
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Allen, Beauregard, Evangeline, Hardin, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Rapides, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton, Tyler, and Vernon
A Storm Surge Warning, Tropical Storm Warning, and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Iberia, Lower St. Martin, and St. Mary
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Avoyelles, Lafayette, St. Landry, and Upper St. Martin