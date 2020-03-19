For 51 years, Victor’s Cafeteria has been a mainstay of downtown life in New Iberia. Aside from its real history, it is also a draw for fans of novelist James Lee Burke, whose Dave Robichaux character is a regular customer of the restaurant.
But Wednesday, co-owner Catherine Huckaby wasn’t happy.
“How’s it going?” she echoed when asked about the cafeteria’s first day doing take-out orders. “Well, it isn’t good.”
Huckaby was on the phone with Iberia Parish President Larry Richard, looking for some help as the restaurant seeks to change its entire business model — from a cafeteria to a take-out shop — on a moment’s notice.
Huckaby and her husband Victor, the other co-owner, are caught in the same boat as thousands of restaurateurs across Louisiana. The proclamation from Gov. John Bel Edwards that the state’s bars, casinos and dine-in restaurants would be shuttered sent shock waves through Acadiana’s rich culinary culture. It sent equally large shocks through the economic base that these restaurants provide.
“He said he will post our menu every day on his web page to get us some attention,” Catherine Huckaby said. “We can use all the help we can get.”
The Huckabys are not alone facing this challenge. Turning a business designed for seated dining and cafeteria-style service into a drive through isn’t something easily done.
“People can order and come in to pick it up, or we will take it out to them,” she said. “Some we will even let come in and choose what they want and package it for them. But we can’t take cash out on the street. That will be credit cards only.”
Outside Victor’s a couple arrived to pick up their lunch.
“We came here because I love the James Lee Burke books,” said Jason Smith, who drove in from Beaumont, Texas with companion Juliana Davila. “We were going to come in for the literary festival, but it was canceled. So we decided to come in on our own.”
Down the block, at Nila’s Bourbon Hall, Danita Maldonado is cleaning the front porch of the bar.
“At least we can try to disinfect it,” she said, wiping down the big black chalkboard that is usually full of drink specials and coming events.
Now it is just black.
“I came downtown the other night and it brought a tear to my eye,” she said. “It was empty. A Tuesday night, and there was no one downtown. At all.”
Maldonado and her fiancé Caroll Trahan bought the bar in December.
“We bought the business in December,” she said. “We are still trying to close on the building.”
Across town, the parking lot of Jane’s Seafood is filled with a sea of orange traffic cones marking a driving lane to the back of the restaurant. Like Victor’s, the owners are having to adjust to a new business model. Unlike the Huckabys, though, the owners of Jane’s have enough space to create an actual driving queue for customers.
Across the region, the same scenario is playing out. Some owners are buckling in and making a run at economic survival in the new normal that the coronavirus pandemic has wrought. Others. Like the owners of the Golden Wok on S. Lewis Street, have closed the doors to wait out the strict regulations aimed at saving lives.
Luckily, Maldonado has another career, working as a drive-time radio deejay in Lafayette. But it doesn’t make it any easier to be investing in a future that is currently on ice.
“At least they got the new theater sign up,” laughed Maldonado. “It looked beautiful as we came up Main Street. Then when we turned the corner — ghost town.”