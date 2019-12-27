One year ago, the old Dutch Gosnell building in Iberia Parish stood as an empty, roomless structure with leaky roofs and little security.
Now, the building is waiting to be filled following months of renovations after the Iberia Parish Government purchased it for use as a new public works facility.
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard envisions the building as a one-stop shop where developers will be able to visit the cavernous building and get all of their needs met to carry out projects inside the parish.
Offices, conference rooms and even a logistics room have all been added to the interior of he once-barren building, areas where public works and sewerage district employees soon will be setting up as their new headquarters.
“When developers come here, we want to have one spot where they can come and have all of their needs met,” Richard said Thursday afternoon.
Richard’s administration closed the deal to purchase the 40,000-square-foot building in November 2018 for $410,000
The parish president is obviously proud of the near-completion of the building, and even said the property would be something he would consider purchasing for his own business if it was on the market.
Iberia Parish Government spent about $1.6 million for the project, according to Richard, and a recent appraisal of the buildings on the Dutch-Gosnell property recently came in at $4.5 million.
Apart from the main structure, another building to the back of the property will be used to house signs for IPG.
A big plus for the new building, Richard said, is the location of the building, which is housed nearly in the middle of Iberia Parish, as well as the elevation.
“We have 7.5 acres of land and a 19-foot elevation,” Richard said. “You’re in a prime spot directly in the middle of the parish. When we deal with hurricanes we don’t need two or three days to bring all the equipment to the parish. We’re already here.”
A giant warehouse is the largest structure on the property, a place where vehicles will have more than enough room to be stored and a fenced-in section will allow tools to be stored and secured.
The parish president said he is shooting for a February move-in date, with some minor construction still scheduled to take place in the beginning of the new year.