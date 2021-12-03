Newly hired Iberia Parish animal shelter manager Erica Capak speaks about updates to the shelter at Wednesday’s meeting. Capak said 30 animals were saved this past month and 110 were taken in by the shelter.
Iberia Parish Councilman Brian Napier talks about the IPAC’s budget at the meeting.
Council members James Trahan and John Viator listen at the meeting.
The introduction of a new Iberia Parish Animal Control shelter manager was met with applause at Wednesday’s council meeting, but deciding what to do with the funds for Director Herff Jones drew some controversy.
Jones, who has been overseeing IPAC for several months, introduced Erica Capak as the new IPAC shelter manager at Wednesday’s meeting.
The hiring comes after several meetings where the council chamber has been filled with animal advocates outraged at animal treatment at IPAC, and leveling many of their criticisms at Jones, who was appointed to the job in addition to his responsibilities as director of Iberia Parish Mosquito Control.
For the animal advocates in the room Wednesday, the appointment of Capak seemed to be universally approved.
During the month of November, Capak said IPAC successfully saved a total of 98 animals in 30 days, and took in 110 animals as well.
Capak added that she is also working on improving conditions at IPAL, including kennel upgrade modifications and is also seeking to hire animal control officers and part-time employees.
During budget talks for the shelter, Councilman Marty Trahan asked where the $16,000 allotted for Jones would go in the 2022 proposed budget.
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said that money is still in the budget because Jones was aiding Capak as she gets adjusted to her new role and is also helping to form more comprehensive policies for IPAC as well.
Councilman Brian Napier said that although he initially applauded Jones’ work at IPAC, when animal abuse allegations began to surface he was taken aback.
“If they’re good with it, I would ask he be relieved by Dec. 31,” Napier said.
Councilwoman Natalie Broussard offered a motion to delete the $16,000 allocated to Jones for the job in the new budget, and use $5,000 for additional training as well.
However, because that line item was allocated in “personnel services,” Capak said that she was planning to use some of those funds to hire an additional part-time employee.
After a lengthy discussion, the motion ultimately failed, and the IPAC budget was approved as is.