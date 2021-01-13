New Loreauville fire station still in planning stages

LOREAUVILLE — Loreauville Mayor Brad Clifton said progress toward constructing a new village fire station was going well, but is currently still in the planning phase.
An invoice from Sellers and Associates was approved at Monday night’s meeting of the Board of Aldermen in the amount of $960. With the approval of the invoice, the board is waiting to hear word back from the USDA on a loan that will go toward funding the new fire station that will house Loreauville’s volunteer fire department.
“It’s going good, we’re going in a good direction with it,” Clifton said.
Plans for a new fire station have been in the works for several years. The mayor said in 2018 that the current building on Bridge Street was “just old” and has had mold issues associated with aging.
The new station was slated to be a mile farther down Main Street at its intersection with Boutte Road. The administration has been working with Sellers and Associates on the plan. The board also approved an invoice for $2,575 from the Sellers Group for a blueprint of the upcoming fire station.
Plans for the current location have long been in the works at the Bridge Street location.
Organizers have submitted plans to place an Acadian Odyssey Monument at the site of the current Loreauville fire station, which would be associated with the area’s historic place in its connection with the Acadian settlers.
A kayak dock was placed near the fire station in 2016 and other plans have been made to make the area more recreation-friendly due to its close proximity with Main Street.
The board also made its annual position appointments at the first meeting of the new year Monday night.
Clifton said that Alderman Sandy Sonnier was re-appointed as mayor pro tem during the meeting. Nancy Buteau, who replaced longtime village Clerk Phyllis Savoy, was appointed as the clerk for Loreauville. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office was appointed as the tax collector for the village and 16th Judicial District Court Assistant District Attorney Dean Wattigny was appointed as the legal counsel of the village.
The board also approved a reimbursement to the Loreauville Community Project in the amount of $1,565 for a new Christmas tree.