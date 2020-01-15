ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council has a new look today after five new members were sworn in during Tuesday night’s regular meeting.
Term limits voted into place in 2008 came into play this year, leading to new members filling most of the council’s nine seats. Three members — District 2 Councilwoman Lisa Nelson, District 3 Councilman Jason Willis and District 6 Councilwoman Jill Hebert — were term limited out. In addition, District 4 Councilman Neil Thibodeaux chose not to seek another term, and District 7 Councilman Albert “Da Da” Menard lost his reelection bid.
Supreme Court Justice John L. Weimer was on hand to administer the oath of office for all of the council members, as well as Parish President Chester Cedars. After telling the audience a bit about his long history in St. Martin Parish, Weimer cited what he saw as the core of the call to be a public servant.
“Those of us elected to serve need to remember that we are here to serve the public, not to serve ourselves,” Weimer said.
He also touched on the thoughtfulness officials should bring to their work..
“We should not make decisions based on power, prestige or partisan politics,” Weimer said.
The new members of the council are District 2 Councilwoman Carla JeanBatiste, District 3 Councilwoman Tangie Narcisse, District 4 Councilman David Poirier, District 6 Councilman Brook Champagne and District 7 Councilman Vincent Alexander.
The officers were also selected for the coming year Monday night. District 8 Councilman Dean LeBlanc will serve as council chairman and District 9 Councilman Daniel Richard Jr. as vice-chairman. District 5 Councilman Chris Tauzin will serve as temporary presiding officer.
After settling its housekeeping tasks, the council passed three ordinances and several resolutions. One ordinance will raise the monthly sewage charge for customers of the Sugarland Wastewater Sewage Plant. A second allowed for the annual renewal of the lease for the St. Martin Parish Tourist Commission.
“We sublet part of that building to State Rep. Mike Huval, so it really does not cost us much,” Cedars said.
The third ordinance allowed for budget adjustments to bring the parish’s final 2019 actual financial numbers within 5 percent of the projected budget, as required under state law.
The council also passed resolutions that:
• Called for an election to renew the road tax for Road Sub-District No. 1.
• Appointed Richard and Parish Public Works Director Kasey Courville as representatives, and District 1 Councilman Byron Fuselier as an alternate, to the Acadiana Conservation and Development Council for 2020.
• Named January 2020 as National Mentoring Month in St. Martin Parish.
• Reappointed Travis Latiolais to the St. Martin Parish Board of Waterworks Commissioners District 4.
• Appointed Michelle Prilliman to fill an unexpired term on the St. Martin Hospital District No. 2 board.
In his comments, Cedars said that Karen Wyble, the CEO for St. Martin Parish Hospital, will be leaving her position to take on a new role developing a residency program for the Lafayette General Health system. He also said he expects to have updates at the council’s committee hearings on the solid waste service under the parish’s new contract and the parish’s road projects.