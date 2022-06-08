Each year, Acadian Ambulance recognizes its exceptional paramedics and EMTs for their tireless work ethic and dedication. From across the company’s four-state service area, 32 paramedic and EMT finalists were nominated by their peers for displaying exemplary attitudes and providing excellent patient care. The top winners are selected by a company-wide committee.
Acadian Ambulance is honoring the medics at a celebration held in Lafayette on Thursday, June 2.
Paramedic Jacob Musumeche represents Acadian Air Med and was a finalist for the top honors.
Musumeche is a native of New Iberia. He has been with Acadian since 2001, starting as an EMT with Acadian Ambulance. He earned his paramedic certification in 2003 and joined Acadian Air Med in 2014. He currently works out of Lafayette.
Musumeche has been a huge asset to the Air Med team, taking pride in both his work and in striving to make the program better. He helps precept new employees and is involved with the Air Med Safety Committee.
“While those are accomplishments unto themselves, Jacob’s actions during the pandemic is what helps set him apart from his peers,” says Program Director Marc Creswell. Musumeche has assisted with both Acadian and Safety Management Systems COVID response assignments over the past two years.
Musumeche’s flight partner says, “Jacob always shows up to work with a positive attitude and treats all his patients with care and compassion. He makes us laugh often.”
Acadian Air Med was founded in 1981 and currently operates a fleet of 12 medically configured helicopters and four fixed-wing aircraft from bases strategically located throughout Louisiana. It is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems, the gold standard for air ambulance services in the United States.
