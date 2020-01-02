With the new year comes a new yard waste and recycling schedule for New Iberia, and the city government has recently released the schedule.
For yard waste pickup by Gordon’s Disposal, the north side of town will be served on the first and third full weeks of the month, while the south side will have waste disposed of on the second and fourth full weeks. Holidays and days off that are scheduled for the year are on the calendar below.
Weekly trash and recycling in the city limits handled by Republic Services follow the same schedule as 2020 with recycling picked up every other week, as noted on the recycling calendar to right.
See https://www.cityofnewiberia.com/minutes-database for more information.