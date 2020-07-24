Linda Boutte

Linda Boutte

A manager at Spanish Lake Apartments is wanted on theft charges after more than $200,000 was discovered missing from the company's accounts.

According to a New Iberia Police Department press release, an arrest warrant was issued Friday for Linda Boutte, 68, on charges of theft over $25,000.

The warrant came after a five-month investigation of funds missing from the Spanish Lake Apartments Limited Partnership, where Boutte served as business manager since 1991.

The investigation began in February after a business owner contacted NIPD, alleging Boutte had stolen funds from the business over a period of time.

After reviewing the company's records, detectives estimated that over $200,000.00 in funds were missing from the company.

As business manager, Boutte was in control of the financial accounts.

