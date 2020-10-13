A New Iberia woman is dead after a two-car collision Monday night on Admiral Doyle Drive.
Shortly before 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of the crash near the intersection of Admiral Doyle and Blanchard Road in Iberia Parish.
The crash took the life of 58-year-old Somvang Sinsayarath of New Iberia.
According to an LSP spokesman, Sinsayarath was driving a 2019 Honda Fit east on Admiral Doyle when she failed to negotiate a curve. She lost control of her vehicle, which then crossed the center line and hit a westbound 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe.
Sinsayarath was restrained at the time of the crash. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.
The driver of the Tahoe was properly restrained, along with her juvenile passenger. They were both treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers.
This crash remains under investigation. Troop I has investigated 46 fatal crashes with 51 deaths in 2020.