ST. MARTIN PARISH – A New Iberia woman died early Thursday morning when she was thrown from the car after her vehicle left U.S. Highway 90, hit the curb of the median and flipped over.
At approximately 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 90 near Le Triomphe Parkway. The crash took the life of Karlina F. Rosella, 64, of New Iberia.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Rosella was driving west on U.S. 90 in a 2008 Kia Amanti. For unknown reasons, Rosella’s vehicle ran off the roadway into the median. The Kia struck a curb, went airborne and overturned. Upon doing so, Rosella was ejected from the vehicle.
Rosella was unrestrained at the time of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is unknown but a standard toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Troop I has investigated 6 fatal crashes resulting in 7 deaths in 2021.