ST. MARTINVILLE — Narcotics agents with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a New Iberia woman after a narcotics investigation and reports of alleged drug activity.
According to a SMPSO spokesperson, Katherine Eastin, 34, was arrested in the 7000 block of Main Highway, St. Martinville, on charges of distribution of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine).
Following her arrest, Eastin was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.
Her bond was set at $39,500.