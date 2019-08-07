New Iberia woman arrested for setting her house on fire

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a New Iberia woman for intentionally setting her house on fire last year while her girlfriend filed an insurance claim.
Michelle Smith, 29, was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on one count of simple arson and one count insurance fraud.
In February, Victoria Smith, 37, was booked on one count of insurance fraud in the case.
In the early morning hours of Sept. 3, the New Iberia Fire Department responded to a house fire located in the 400 block of Texaco Street. The home was unoccupied and for sale at the time of the fire, due to the owners Victoria and Michelle Smith going through a breakup.
After assessing the scene, investigators determined the fire was incendiary.
Through the course of the investigation, SFM deputies gathered evidence identifying Michelle Smith as the person responsible for setting the fire, while Victoria Smith filed an insurance claim for losses due to the fire that were determined to not have been in the home at the time of the fire.
Michelle Smith was taken into custody Wednesday.