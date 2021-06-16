For more than a 100 years, Flag Day has been marked to remember the freedoms that the American flag symbolizes. On Monday, New Iberia veterans and area residents once again gathered at Bouligny Plaza to commemorate the annual tradition.
Though July 4th is widely recognized as America’s birthday, June 14 each year is known as Flag Day, which was started by George Balch, a New York kindergarten teacher who felt it should be known and celebrated as a national holiday. President Woodrew Wilson established Flag Day as a tribute to the American flag in 1916.
Each year the day sees veterans, both old and new, come together to celebrate the country’s freedoms with speeches, volley salutes, military style marches and more.
Flag Day, in its essence, represents the freedoms and liberties of those who sacred their lives for others. Iberia Veterans Association President Leslie Landry has been a member of the organization since 2000.
Landry, a veteran of the U.S. Army who served from 1968 to 1970, and other members of the IVA as well as area residents, met at the plaza in downtown New Iberia to learn the history of the flag and why this day is an important one to remember.
“It’s to show respect to all those who fought for this flag,” Landry said. “We want to keep them alive.”
As the sun set over Bayou Teche Monday, the veteran’s monument at the plaza stood as a reminder of those who lost their lives fighting for their country and for Landry and members of the IVA, they will always be thankful for what they did for the U.S.
The flag itself, a symbol of freedom, flew high and proud for IVA members as a reminder of what they did back then and why they did it.
“This is very special for me,” Landry said. “Because here, I can show the people and help them remember why they are free.”
The U.S., freedom and liberty are all aspects that Landry belvies the flag represents for him and his IVA brothers and sisters and they raised the flag once again in the Teche Area.
“Where this flag flies, there is freedom,” Landry said.