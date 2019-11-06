A representative from Republic Waste Services took to the podium at Tuesday’s New Iberia City Council meeting to address longstanding problems the council and city administration have had with trash pickup.
Republic’s municipal sales manager, Charles LaGrange, admitted that the company had not been doing its best recently for the city, but said the company is seriously working to rectify several issues that he has heard about over the past several weeks.
“I’ve been speaking with the mayor and his staff and there’s no bones about it, we have dropped the ball,” LaGrange. “I know we’re picking it up and making some improvements that the mayor’s staff can attest to.”
Some of the problems that LaGrange addressed included what he called a communication problem between the company and city government. To correct that, LaGrange said the company is now compiling regular reports of the status of trucks and trash routes that will be sent to city government and then communicated to customers.
Another issue was a variety of missed recycling and garbage days by trucks. LaGrange said that was largely due to new employees taking over routes and having to be trained on where to go.
“Unfortunately when the economy gets really good, the solid waste industry tends to lose drivers,” LaGrange said. “We’ve had to train many new drivers on these routes. Our staff has been spending a lot of time with the drivers to get them up to speed so we can get back to the 99.9 percent collection reliability rate that we’re proud of.”
There’s also been an inventory problem for carts, which LaGrange said has been recently fixed as well.
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Doerle questioned the city’s recycling program, including the fact that there hasn’t been any data showing how many city residents are actually taking part in recycling.
“My biggest thing is recyclables,” Doerle said. “Before when we had prior companies we were able to get some weights measured with how much we pick up and how we did to show they’re doing a good thing. We can’t get that information from y’all.”
LaGrange agreed and said Republic started an audit process in Lafayette which might be able to be duplicated in New Iberia.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt applauded LaGrange’s efforts so far, and admitted he was becoming increasingly frustrated with the company prior to LaGrange stepping in.
“You got here and fixed the problem,” DeCourt said. “You came in and I have to say you have been nothing but a pleasure to work with and we’re fixing our issues.”