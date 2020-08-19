New Iberia Police narcotics agents found almost a half-pound of methamphetamine and more than half an ounce of a fentanyl/heroin mixture known as "grey death" after stopping a New Iberia man for a traffic violation Tuesday.
Kenwin J. Lewis, 30, was stopped Tuesday night for failing to signal.
According to a NIPD spokesperson, narcotics agents used a drug dog during the search of the vehicle. Police said the search turned up approximately 8.6 ounces of suspected and known methamphetamine as well as 17.6 grams of
suspected grey death.
Lewis was subsequently booked into the Iberia parish Jail on one count of turning without a required signal, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, parole violation and a warrant out of St. Martin Parish for two counts of failure to pay child support.
Bond is set at $200,500.