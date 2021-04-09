Voters in the city of New Iberia will be able to begin early voting April 10 on a tax proposition renewal slated for the April 24 election.
The renewal, for 10 years, is for a 2.96 mill tax to fund operations and maintenance of parks and recreation facilities in the city of New Iberia.
Early voting begins Saturday and continues through April 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, April 11. Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at the Iberia Parish Registrar of Voters Office on the first floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse.
Five parishes will vote in both multi-parish races (such as United States Representative) and local/municipal offices: DeSoto, Jefferson, Morehouse, Sabine and Winn.
Twenty-one parishes will vote only on state offices (such as United States Representative): Ascension, Assumption, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, East Baton Rouge, East Carroll, Iberville, Madison, Natchitoches, Orleans, Ouachita, Red River, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, Tensas, Vernon, Webster, West Baton Rouge and West Carroll.
Two parishes will vote only on local/municipal offices: Calcasieu and Lafourche.
Thirteen parishes, including Iberia Parish, will have proposition elections only: Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Franklin, Iberia, Jackson, Livingston, Richland, St. Bernard, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Vermilion.
Twebty-three parishes will have no elections: Avoyelles, Beauregard, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, East Feliciana, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Lincoln, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Union, Washington and West Feliciana.
Voters are encouraged to utilize Louisiana’s free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate parish early voting locations, election day voting site, or view their sample ballot. GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours. GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and wipe down voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.
In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may use a digital license via LA Wallet.
For more information, contact the Louisiana Elections Division at (800) 883-2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.