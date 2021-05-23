New Iberia Senior High conducted graduation ceremonies in three separate ceremonies Saturday.
The separation was to maintain safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, while still allowing students to celebrate the end of their secondary school career.
The ceremony included a processional produced by NISH band director Kelly Landry, a class legacy speech by Keily Azamie Smith and a presentation of the class of 2021 by Principal Curt Landry.
The 2021 NISH class song is “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus; the class color is gold and the class flower is the white rose.