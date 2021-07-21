New Iberia offers a large number of opportunities on mumerous fronts. In addition to settling down roots with a family or enjoying the sights and sounds the Queen City of the Teche has to offer, the area also offers new business ventures.
In the coming weeks, The Daily Iberian will spotlight the new businesses in the Teche Area and what they offer to the community, from restaurants to shops and everything in between.
New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt announced this week that the franchise sandwich shop Firehouse Subs will be opening up its doors at 903 South Lewis Street. With over 1,100 locations around the country, Firehouse Subs is just the beginning of new businesses that are expected to open in the coming weeks and months.
Along with Firehouse Subs, news businesses like the Spa, Crawfish and Geaux, Emily Katherine Boutique and Suit Up Menswear and Tux Rentals are all coming to the Teche to provide personal service to the residents of Iberia Parish.
DeCourt said his mission to bring in businesses like those is part of the overall goal of helping to develop New Iberia and the surrounding area.
“These businesses are not only investing in themselves, but the parish as well,” Avery Grubb, marketing director at the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce said. “Over the past years, larger businesses like Hobby Lobby and Chick-fil-A have come to the area because of everything the mayor and the parish president are doing to drive that development.”
Those businesses are just a few of what to expect in the Teche in the near future, one that is sure to bring excitement and best of all, new, diverse businesses in the area.
“It’s all exciting,” Grubb said.