The City of New Iberia has published its yard waste, garbage pickup and recycling schedules.
The city contracts solid waste collection and recycling with republic Services for all residential customers. Commercial customers can contact and select a service provider of their choice.
The recycling schedule for the city runs every other week starting the week of Jan. 10, with pickups on the weeks of Jan. 25, Feb. 7 and 21, March 7 and 21, April 4 and 18, May 2, 16 and 30, June 13 and 27, July 11 and 25, Aug. 8 and 22, Sept. 5 and 19, Oct. 3, 17 ad 31, Nov. 14 and 28 and Dec. 12 and 26 (see recycling and bulk waste pickup calendars above).
Those needing a garbage can or recycling can for a new residence within the city limits are asked to call the mayor’s office 337-359-2300 for a new one. Those wishing to purchase a new one can call the mayor’s office, which will contact Republic Services.
Those who miss a pickup are asked to contact Republic Services 337-806-2040.
Pelican Waste’s bulk waste pickup is the first and third weeks of the month on the north side of the city (north of the bayou) and the second and fourth weeks of the month on the south side (courthouse side) of the city. There is no yard waste pickup because of holidays and days off on Feb. 28, March 1-4, May 30-31, June 1-3, July 1, Aug. 29-31, Sept. 1-2 and Sept. 5, Oct. 31, Nov. 1-4 and Nov. 24.
The bulk waste/yard pickup is for everything outside of garbage cans, including:
• Residential yard waste, limbs, branches-branches must not exceed 8 feet in length, 8 inches in
diameter nor be greater than 100 lbs in weight.
• Construction and demo debris
• Household furnishings and goods
• Tires (no more than 5 per residential unit per year)
• Mattresses, large outdoor toys, small plastic pools
Unacceptable waste includes hazardous materials, household garbage, creosote, sealed paint cans, demolition, lot clearing, motor oil, dead animals, medical waste and whole trees.
Pelican Waste & Debris can be reached at 337-321-5171 for bulk waste.