The dream of a downtown historic district trail through New Iberia took a step closer to reality this week with the approval of a grant to get the effort underway.
In a press release Wednesday, Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the city will receive $75,000 in grant funding from the Office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser through the Recreational Trails Program for the New Iberia Historic Districts Trail - $75,000
The New Iberia Historic Districts Trail will be a three-mile-long pedestrian walkway which will include connecting walks, LED lighting, poles, signage,
trailhead maps and crosswalk striping along East and West Main Street.
In addition to improvements along existing sidewalks to make them ADA compliant, the project will include new construction along the western fence line of the Shadows-on-the-Teche, where there is presently no path
or sidewalk from Weeks Street to Main Street.
The work is one of several tourism-based projects along the Bayou Teche Corridor and the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area.
