New Iberia public works director retiring

New Iberia Public Works Director Leroy Landry will be retiring from the job.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said Landry informed the mayor of his retirement, and will be finished by the end of the week.
The city administration is currently still in the application process to find a new public works director, and DeCourt said he is working with the public works department to maintain the transition.
Landry has served as New Iberia public works director the past decade, and during that time many have described him as having a wealth of knowledge about New Iberia’s drainage infrastructure.
Before that, Landry had also served as public works director for Iberia Parish Government.
The resignation comes shortly after the retirement of New Iberia Police Capt. John Babin, who was hired when the New Iberia Police Department was created back in 2018.
It also follows the recent retirement of New Iberia City Clerk Maxine Gonsoulin, who was hired when DeCourt took office. Gonsoulin was replaced after the city council approved Erin Romero for the position recently.
There will presumably be more shakeups to follow this year. An election for the New Iberia City Council and mayor’s seat will take place in November, with some council members being termed out of office.
DeCourt said that the administration is currently working to fill the public works position, but the process is expected to take some time before a ratification by the city council.