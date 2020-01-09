New Iberia preparing celebrations for MLK’s legacy

The city of New Iberia is preparing for several events celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the coming weeks.
A New Chapter/PUSH in collaboration with Lighthouse Baptist Church and the Iberia Christian Ministerial Federation will be playing host to its annual Martin Luther King Day celebration Jan. 18 from 1 to 5 p.m.
The event will start with a march at 1 p.m., which will start at West End Park and head to Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church.
The program itself will take place at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church. The church is located at 321 Center St.
The keynote speaker for the event will be Judge Lori Landry.
The event will also include the ANCP Outstanding Community Advocate Award. Any church choir or praise dancers interested in participating in the event can contact the Rev. Wilfred Johnson, the Rev. Kevin Broussard or the Rev. Zack Mitchell.
Another event put on the the New Iberia chapter of the NAACP in collaboration with the New Iberia chapter of Delta Sigma Theta chapter.
The event will take place Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. at West End Park. The guest speaker for the event will be the Rev. Mark Lewis of Mount Calvary Baptist Church.
The public is invited to attend the event.