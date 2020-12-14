New Iberia police officers will be presented with awards at Tuesday’s New Iberia City Council meeting for their services to the local community.
The West End Council of Neighborhood Associations are slated to present officers Brian Trahan, Jimmy Estave and Laura Grubbs Broussard with certificates of appreciation for their service to the community at the meeting.
According to the agenda, the three officers were instrumental in maintaining traffic during food distribution events in the West End and also bringing smiles to people’s faces who “in many instances are experiencing anxiety about having to seek food security.”
In other business, the council will vote to request financial assistance from the state of Louisiana under the Local Government Assistance Program at the meeting, and also vote to reschedule a February meeting.
Public hearings and adoptions will be held on three ordinances as well. The ordinances include a bond approval and two budget amendments to the CARES Act funding the city has recently received.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.