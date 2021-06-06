New Iberia police looking to ID suspects in shooting

The New Iberia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in a shooting investigation.
On Tuesday, May 20, shortly after 1 p.m., officers with the New Iberia Police Department were called to the 600 block of West Admiral Doyle Drive in reference to a person being shot.
Upon arrival, the officers found one male victim with a single gunshot wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A bullet also struck the apartment where an elderly female resided.
The suspect(s) were said to be in a black 4-door mid-sized vehicle.
Anyone with information about the theft may call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS. Those submitting tips may receive a reward of up to $1000.00.
