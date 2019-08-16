New Iberia police look to identify armed robber

On Aug. 7 at approximately 3:30 a.m. officers with the New Iberia Police Department were notified of a robbery which occurred at the Hop In convenience store located at 304 S. Lewis St.
Upon arrival officers were informed that a black male who was wearing a dark hoodie and jeans entered the store armed with a handgun. He then jumped over the counter and forced the store clerk to open the cash register. The suspect then removed the cash from the register and fled the store.
Those with any information about this crime or who know the identity of the person involved are asked to call submit an anonymous tip at www.P3tips.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.
