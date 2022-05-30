New Iberia Police Department vehicle
Emily Enfinger/The Daily Iberian

One person was killed in a weekend shooting, according to the New Iberia Police Department. 

At around 12:20 a.m. Sunday morning, New Iberia Police Department responded to the 1700 block of South Gibbs Lane regarding a shots fired complaint, according to the police department.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a male victim was shot and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The investigation remains ongoing.



