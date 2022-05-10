The New Iberia Police Department says another suspect has been identified in the attempted murder case at a local restaurant.
Joeniecia Sada Garrette (Benjamin) has been identified as a suspect in the attack, according to New Iberia police on Tuesday.
Garrette (Benjamin) is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, criminal conspiracy and inciting a felony.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Garrette (Benjamin) is asked to contact New Iberia police at 337-369-2306.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a restaurant in the 1200 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive.
On April 11, New Iberia police said in a Facebook post that investigators had received video footage on April 8 which depicted multiple individuals attacking a person at the restaurant, both inside and in the parking lot of the establishment.
Four women were initially charged in the case but after police received new video footage of the incident, they withdrew warrants against one of the women, clearing her from the case because investigators then determined her involvement was not criminal, but that she was attempting to separate those involved.
Kayla Warner, 31, of New Iberia, was the first to be arrested in connection with the case. Leotia Davis, 29, of Lafayette, and Leetra Davis, 31, of New Iberia, later turned themselves in.