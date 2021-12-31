New Iberia Police Department reinstates protocols

The New Iberia Police Department has reinstated its COVID-19 protocols.

The protocols are effective starting today, and are being reinstated due to rising concerns of the Omicron Variant of COVID-19.

NIPD will restrict its lobby to only one masked person at a time to obtain copies of previously documented incidents.

Members of the public who need to file a police report are asked to call the non-emergency dispatch telephone number at 337-369-2306.

Officers will take these non-emergency complaints over the phone, such as those that don’t require an investigation on the scene or the collection of evidence.

The NIPD will continue to respond to emergency responses, in-progress crimes and

vehicle crashes where there is an immediate threat to life, health or property. This is an effort to ensure social distancing and to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 (Omicron variant) virus.

