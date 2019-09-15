New Iberia Police Department makes second arrest in connection to shooting of Garon Lewis

A second man has been arrested and charged with one count of murder in the ongoing investigation into the shooting death of Garon Lewis on Aug. 16.
According to a New Iberia Police Department spokesman, Bryson Johnlewis, 24, of Jeanerette, was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail early Friday morning in connection with Lewis’ death. He is being held on $995,000 bond.
Lewis, 17, was the son of Iberia Parish School Board member and former New Iberia Councilman Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis. According to NIPD Chief of Police Todd D’Albor, dispatchers were called around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 after receiving a report of gunfire near Rene and Audrey streets in the Dodge City subdivision. When police arrived, Lewis was found shot in a car at that location.
Johnlewis stands charged with one count each of second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated criminal damage to property, carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument.
He is the second person charged with murder in Lewis’s death. Trevonce Jakail “Gwaupo” Bernard, 20, was arrested early Monday evening and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon. He is being held in the Iberia Parish Jail on $820,000 bond.
Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis expressed his support for the NIPD’s efforts to bring those involved in his son’s death to justice.
“These criminals are better in jail than out on the streets of New Iberia,” said Lewis. “This city is hurting.”
According to the NIPD spokesman, the investigation into Lewis’ death is continuing, with more arrests possible.