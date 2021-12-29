New Iberia native McCoy finalist for Acadian Ambulance honor

New Iberia native Patrick McCoy was a finalist for the Acadian Ambulance Paramedic of the Year honor awarded in November at a virtual event, according to a prepared statement from Acadian Ambulance.
McCoy, who represents Safety Management Systems, joined Acadian in 2004 and has been with Safety Management Systems since 2014. He was recognized by an SMS client’s management team for his dedicated work ethic and extensive company policy and procedure knowledge. Being selected for a “new build” assignment is a coveted honor and proves McCoy has exceptional customer service attributes. McCoy’s dedication and attitude to the company and clients he serves have no limits, the statement said.
Each year, Acadian Ambulance recognizes its exceptional medics for their tireless work ethic and dedication. All finalists are known as outstanding paramedics and EMTs who display exemplary attitudes and provide excellent patient care, and are nominated by their peers. The top winners are selected by a company-wide committee.
Acadian Ambulance honored the medics and celebrated its 50th anniversary in a virtual event in November. The keynote address was presented by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.
Safety Management Systems is one of the largest health, safety, environmental, medical, inspection and emergency response companies in the United States. A division of Acadian Companies, Safety Management Systems provides services to all areas of the energy and industrial construction markets.