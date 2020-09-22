New Iberia native Jeff Breaux will be inducted as the 41st member of the College Media Association Hall of Fame.
“Hall of Fame membership is the most prestigious honor a CMA member can receive,” CMA President Kenna Griffin said.
CMA was founded in 1954 as the National Council of College Publications Advisers. CMA now has more than 700 members and comprises the people who advise the nation’s collegiate media newspapers, yearbooks, magazines, broadcast and electronic media and their staffs.
Breaux, son of New Iberia residents Al and Charlotte Breaux, graduated from Catholic High School in 1989. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, a Master of Media Arts from the University of South Carolina and served as the Art Director for the Atlantic Records recording artist Hootie & the Blowfish. Breaux served as Director of Student Media at Tulane University (1996-1997), prior to his current role as Assistant Director of Student Media at Vanderbilt University.
Breaux served as editor/designer for CMA’s Best of Collegiate Design, art director for College Media Review and as CMA’s Spring National College Media Convention publicity/services coordinator. He has received numerous CMA presidential and board of director’s citations. He also was honored as CMA’s Distinguished Four-Year Business Adviser in 2001 and was the first CMA member to receive the Ronald E. Spielberger Service to CMA Award in 2004.
Breaux also owns a higher education publication company called Main Campus Publications and publishes numerous publications for SMU, Tulane and Rice University.
Breaux lives in Nashville with his wife Jen and two sons, Finley, 13. and Sully, 10.