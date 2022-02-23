Dwayne Gaskins, right, donated more than 400 pounds of pop tabs to Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana, a donation valued at $250. With Gaskins is local McDonald's franchise owner Larry Miller.
Dwayne Gaskins shows some of the pop tabs he donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana, valued at $250.
A New Iberia native donated more than 400 pounds of pop tabs to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana, totaling a $250 donation to the charity.
Dwayne Gaskins has been collecting the tabs from aluminum cans for about 10 years to donate to the charitable organization.
Pop tab donations have been a fundraising cornerstone for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana, which provides support to families of seriously ill or injured children.
Gaskins donated 380 pounds of pop tabs to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Memphis about five years ago that also benefited St. Jude’s Hospital.
Since his Memphis donation, Gaskins has been hard at work accumulating 432 pounds of pop tabs in the last five years.
Gaskins contacted local McDonald’s owner Larry Miller about donating the collection to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana. Miller is also a supporter of the charitable organization.
On Monday, Gaskins donated his 423 pounds of pop tabs to the House Charities totaling a $250 donation that will directly benefit families currently staying at the Ronald McDonald House located in New Orleans.