Agents with the New Iberia Police Department arrested two men Tuesday on a variety of narcotics charges after a narcotics investigation, according to an NIPD spokesman.
Brandon Fontnett, 35, was arrested on a warrant from the state Office of Probation and Parole as well as charges of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, three counts of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance within 2000 feet of a drug free zone, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a firearm, and possession of monies derived from drug proceeds.
Shermain Batiste, 29, was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, obstruction of justice, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance within 2000 feet of a drug free zone.
Agents concluded the investigation which led to the recovery of approximately one and a half ounces of suspected marijuana, five grams of powdered cocaine, nine grams of crack cocaine, two milliliters of suspected promethazine, 58 Lortab pills, $455 in cash, and a 9mm Ruger handgun.
The total street value of the narcotics seized is approximately $3,005, according to police.
The two men were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.