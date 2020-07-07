The New Iberia Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a man being sought on a charge of rape after an incident over the holiday weekend.
Delvin Devon Darby, 27, is wanted for the first-degree rape of a juvenile related to an incident that allegedly occurred on July 4.
Anyone knowing Darby's whereabouts can contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS or submit information at www.P3TIPS.com. Individuals with information may also contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306.
All tips will remain anonymous.