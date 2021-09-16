A New Iberia man was sentenced for stealing a police officer’s pistol, according to the Western District of Louisiana.
Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Dondrea Joseph, 28, of New Iberia, was sentenced to 37 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.
According to information presented in court, on April 12, 2017, Joseph was charged by a bill of information in Iberia Parish with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
In February 2019, while the felony charge was pending against Joseph, a Breaux Bridge police officer reported that her Glock pistol had been stolen.
On September 29, 2019, Joseph was stopped for speeding on I-49 in Rapides Parish. Joseph did not have a valid driver’s license, and the vehicle he was driving was a rental.
Officers were given consent to search the vehicle from Joseph’s girlfriend, whom the car was rented to, and they found a loaded Glock pistol with a 33-round extended magazine and a Glock switch attached to it, which converted it from a semi-automatic to an automatic firearm, under the driver’s seat.
The firearm was later determined to be the same one stolen from the police officer in February 2019. At the time of the traffic stop, Joseph knew that he was under indictment for a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year and therefore, was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
Joseph was arrested and charged with receiving a firearm and ammunition by a person under indictment.
The ATF and Louisiana State Police conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy prosecuted the case.