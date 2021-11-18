New Iberia man sentenced, fined after pleading guilty to distributing cocaine and marijuana

LAFAYETTE — A New Iberia trucking company owner was sentenced to 70 months in prison for distributing cocaine and marijuana, according to a prepared statement from acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.
Rusty Ross Honore, 42, was sentenced Wednesday by United States District Judge Michael J. Juneau to 70 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release on drug trafficking charges. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $10,000.
Honore pleaded guilty on July 21 to a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana. At the guilty plea hearing he admitted that he conspired with two other people to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana in the Western District of Louisiana.
Law enforcement agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations had information that led them to believe Honore was distributing cocaine in the Lafayette area, and in March 2020 began an investigation into his drug trafficking activities. The investigation included the use of surveillance and other techniques, agents found that Honore and his co-conspirators possessed and distributed approximately 207 pounds of marijuana and 2 kilograms of cocaine, according to the statement.
Honore has a previous federal felony conviction for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana from 2006. He was released from prison in 2012 and his period of supervised release ended in 2014.
The DEA, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and Lafayette Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. McCoy prosecuted the case.