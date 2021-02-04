A New Iberia man is in jail after being arrested on charges that he was having sex with a minor and videotaping the act in addition to giving the juvenile marijuana.
According to an IPSO spokeswoman, detectives of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers on Feb. 3 that Gavin Guillot, 21, was in a sexual relationship with an underage juvenile and filming the sex acts, as well as providing the juvenile with narcotics.
In the early morning hours of Feb. 4, IPSO detectives and deputies located Guillot with the juvenile in Lydia. A small amount of suspected marijuana was in the room in which Guillot and the juvenile were sleeping.
During the investigation, Guillot admitted to deputies that he had sex with the juvenile and admitted to possession of the marijuana. Guillot confessed to the allegations against him and identified other juveniles he had engaged with in a sexual manner.
Guillot was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on charges of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, possession of Schedule 1 narcotics, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
The spokeswoman said the investigation is ongoing and that more arrests are possible.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the IPSO at 337-369-3711, the IPSO Bureau of Investigation at 337-367-8702, or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-8477(TIPS).