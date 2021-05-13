A New Iberia man was found guilty of possession of firearms in federal court, according to a prepared statement from the Western District of Louisiana.
Eric Etienne, 33, of New Iberia, was found guilty following a two-day jury trial that took place in Lafayette before United States District Judge Michael J. Juneau.
Evidence at the trial revealed that on December 18, 2018, officers with the New
Iberia Police Department discovered a video on Instagram showing Etienne possessing what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle, two AK-47’s, and a Glock handgun. Law enforcement officers were familiar with Etienne, who is a convicted felon, and were able to determine the location in New Iberia where the video had been taken.
Later that day, officers responded to the scene where the video was taken. Upon arrival, Etienne was found standing near a silver sedan which was seen in the video and wearing the same clothes he was wearing in the video.
Officers found the AR-15 and Glock handgun in plain view in the sedan. A search of a nearby residence recovered one of the AK-47’s.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment on October 3, 2019 charging Etienne with being a convicted felon in possession of firearms, specifically, the AR-15 rifle, AK-47 and Glock handgun. He was previously convicted of manslaughter in 2006 and is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition.
Etienne faces up to 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is set for August 13, 2021.
The ATF and New Iberia Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys David J. Ayo and Danny Siefker prosecuted the case.