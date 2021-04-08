A New Iberia man is facing more than a dozen charges after Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office deputies received a report of a home invasion Thursday morning.
Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1800 block of Wanda Street, where they found Dwight Williams, 36. Initially, he was charged with terrorizing, simple criminal damage to property, felon in possession of a firearm, harassing phone calls, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery, and home invasion.
Deputies were aware that Williams was already wanted on a warrant from an incident on Feb. 23. Under that warrant, he was additionally charged with a second count of home invasion, dating partner abuse, a second count of simple criminal damage to property, a second count of felon in possession of a firearm, illegal use of a weapon and attempted second-degree murder.
Deputies then sought and obtained a search warrant for William’s vehicle. From that search, he was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance.
Williams was subsequently booked into the Iberia Parish Correctional Center. Sixteenth Judicial District Judge Roger Hamilton set a bond on the latest home invasion charge at $1.5 million. Williams is awaiting his initial appearance before 16th JDC Judge Lewis Pitman before bond is set on the charges from the Feb. 23 incident.
Additional bonds have not been set on any other charges at this time.