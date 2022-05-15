A New Iberia man was charged in connection with a package that reportedly contained 10 pounds of methamphetamine, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced.
Jaron Mitchell, 29, faces charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Meth), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (Marijuana), Second or Subsequent Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Monies Derived, and Violation of a Drug-Free Zone, the IPSO announced in a statement on Friday.
The charges stem from an ongoing investigation involving IPSO, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the New Iberia Police Department.
The sheriff’s office said that a “controlled delivery” of a package was conducted. The package, which was addressed to a residence in the 200 block of Johnson Alley in New Iberia, was previously intercepted and reportedly contained 10 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $150,000.
After the controlled delivery of the package, a search warrant was used on a “vehicle of interest” relating to the investigation and the package was recovered. The sheriff’s office said that investigators found about 1 ounce of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia and $591 in U.S. currency.
Mitchell was identified as the driver of the vehicle. He was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail with a bond set at $1,100,000.
The statement from the sheriff’s office added “Sheriff Romero wants to make the citizens aware that IPSO is committed to fighting the drug issue in Iberia Parish. Working together we will accomplish this goal. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office pledges to make Iberia Parish a safer place for our families.”