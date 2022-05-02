The Lafayette Police Department says a New Iberia man has been identified as the suspect of a Sunday shooting in downtown Lafayette that left multiple people injured.
Lafayette police announced on Monday that 40-year-old Carl Demark Thompson has been identified as the suspect responsible for a shooting in downtown Lafayette on Sunday, and that warrants have been obtain to charge him with 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons.
The shooting was reported around 1:43 a.m. in the area of the 500 block of Jefferson Street in Lafayette.
In a news release on Sunday, Lafayette police said that once responding officers were on scene, they "engaged the suspect who was shooting at other individuals who have not been identified at this time."
The Lafayette Sheriff's Office was called to investigate the officer involved shooting.
Multiple people were taken to area hospitals where they were treated for injuries.
A total of 12 people were injured in the incident, including the suspect. All injuries were non-life-threatening with the exception of the suspect, who is in critical condition, police said.
In a news release on Monday, Lafayette police said the incident was not a "mass shooting."
"We have no evidence to indicate this or that this was a pre-planned even," the news release read.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lafayette police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.