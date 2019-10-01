New Iberia man dies in two-car accident Sunday

A New Iberia man was killed in a two-car crash near the Spanish Lake Boat Launch on Highway 182 early Sunday morning.
Louisiana State Police responded to the collision shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Michael Begnaud, 40, was declared dead at the scene, according to an LSP spokesman.
According to the preliminary investigation report, Begnaud was driving a 2013 GMC Terrain westbound on Highway 182 when his vehicle crossed the center line into the eastbound lane of travel. Begneaud’s vehicle then struck an oncoming 2019 Toyota pickup.
The report stated that Begnaud was not restrained and suffered fatal injuries in the crash.
The driver of the Toyota was properly restrained and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
State police said the Impairment of the drivers is unknown pending test results on toxicology samples taken from the drivers.
The crash remains under investigation.