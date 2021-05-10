A New Iberia man is now awaiting sentencing in the Iberia Parish Jail after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in the 2018 killing of his girlfriend's cousin in a McDonald's parking lot.
Jorie Walker, 20, was found guilty after a week-long jury trial. The conviction stems from the murder of Lavonne Johnson at a McDonald’s on June 4, 2018.
According to the 16th Judicial District Court District Attorney's Office, the incident began when Walker and his girlfriend got into an argument. The
girlfriend left, taking an expensive pair of tennis shoes belonging to Walker.
Johnson, who was the girlfriend’s cousin, came to pick her up. According to Johnson's confession shortly after the murder, Walker stopped in the parking lot to confront Johnson and his passengers because he thought they had stolen the shoes.
Walker told law enforcement that he shot Johnson after he and his passengers started laughing.
A sentencing hearing is set July 20, 2021 before the 16th JDC Judge Anthony Saleme. The penalty for second-degree murder is life imprisonment without the benefit of probation or suspension of sentence.
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Misty Montgomery was the lead investigator and Assistant District Attorney Craig Colwart prosecuted the case, with assistance from Assistant District Attorneys Ashley Hammons and Mason Hebert.