New Iberia man cited for illegally shipping crabs

The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited a New Iberia man for alleged crab shipping violations on Saturday.
Lee Van Nguyen, 59, of New Iberia was issued citations for his involvement with illegal shipments of crabs across state lines.
The investigation, which spans two years, revealed that Nguyen shipped crabs out of state without the proper licenses 24 times. Louisiana law requires a person or dealer to obtain a crab shipping license before shipping crabs out of state.
Agents charged Nguyen with exporting crabs without a crab shipping license and violating interstate commerce regulations.
Exporting crabs without acrab shipping license brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.
Violating interstate commerce regulations carries a $900 to $950 and up to 120 days in jail.