A suspicious vehicle report led Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy to discover a pound and a half of marijuana as well as two plants in a car with a driver and a juvenile.
Shawn Davis, 23, was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of a juvenile, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At around 10 p.m. Sunday, an IPSO deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on private property. As the deputy approached the vehicle, he saw someone get out of the passenger side, later determined to be a juvenile.
The deputy approached the driver, Davis, and smelled marijuana. He received permission to search the car, finding 26.9 ounces of marijuana and a loaded Glock .40 caliber pistol with two full magazines of ammunition.
Also, located in the trunk of the car were two plant pots with the marijuana roots still attached.
Davis was transported and booked into the Iberia Parish Correctional Center. Bail was set at $34,000.
The juvenile was released to the custody of a parent.