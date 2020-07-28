A New Iberia man was arrested last week after a multi-departmental investigation into child pornography.
According to a press release from the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, Patrick Joseph Delcambre, 40, was arrested on July 21 on 100 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
This arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Delcambre was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.