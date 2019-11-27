A New Iberia man has been arrested for setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s camper trailer in July.
According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, Jerome Romero, 43, was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on one count of simple arson and two counts of simple assault.
In the overnight hours of July 20, Iberia Fire District No. 1 requested the assistance of the Fire Marshal in determining the origin and cause of a camper trailer fire located in the 5400 block of Norris Road in New Iberia.
After assessing the scene, including witness statements, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and Romero was identified as a suspect in the case.
A warrant was obtained for Romero’s arrest and he was taken into custody Nov. 25.