New Iberia man arrested for setting fire in apartment unit

A New Iberia man has been arrested for setting a fire inside of his apartment unit that endangered the lives of the occupants in the surrounding units, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Russell Louviere, 40, was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on Wednesday on one count each of aggravated arson and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
According to a prepared statement, Iberia Parish Fire District No. 1 investigated the incident and contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office to assist in determining the origin and cause of a minor fire at an apartment complex located in the 1600 block of Twenty Arpent Road in New Iberia.
Following an assessment of the scene, minor damage was found in the kitchen of one unit and the fire was determined to have been intentionally set.
Witness statements indicated Louviere had been seen pouring unknown substances on the exterior of a neighboring unit’s window, while the tenant was inside, around the time of the fire.
Louviere also was seen breaking down the door of an additional neighboring unit while a woman and her child were inside.
With the assistance of Iberia Parish Fire District No. 1, Louviere was taken into custody and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment.
Following his release, Louviere was booked in connection with the case.