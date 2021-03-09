BATON ROUGE – A New Iberia man was arrested for internet crimes against children, charged with possessing dozens of pieces of pornography featuring minors.
Agents with Attorney General Jeff Landry's office arrested Sheamichael Cunningham, 18, and charged him with 50 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
"Crimes against children are intolerable offenses," said Attorney General Landry. "My office and I are committed to using every tool we have to aggressively pursue child predators."
Cunningham was booked into Iberia Parish Jail.